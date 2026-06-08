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U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers recognized as distinguished honor graduates stand in front of Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) candidates during the E3B graduation ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The honor recognizes candidates who achieved exceptional performance throughout the competition, exemplifying the tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and warrior ethos required to maintain a combat-ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)