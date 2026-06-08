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    E3B: Graduation Ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

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    E3B: Graduation Ceremony

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers recognized as distinguished honor graduates stand in front of Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) candidates during the E3B graduation ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The honor recognizes candidates who achieved exceptional performance throughout the competition, exemplifying the tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and warrior ethos required to maintain a combat-ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 01:27
    Photo ID: 9738725
    VIRIN: 260605-A-JR370-1203
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, E3B: Graduation Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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