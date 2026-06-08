Director of defense press, media operations retires

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christian Devine, the director for defense press & media operations for the office of the secretary of war, speaks during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 5, 2026. After 37 years of service, Devine retired surrounded by peers, leaders, and family as the Marine Corps formally recognized his accomplishments and honored his lifetime of commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)