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    Director of defense press, media operations retires [Image 6 of 7]

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    Director of defense press, media operations retires

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christian Devine, the director for defense press & media operations for the office of the secretary of war, speaks during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 5, 2026. After 37 years of service, Devine retired surrounded by peers, leaders, and family as the Marine Corps formally recognized his accomplishments and honored his lifetime of commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9738404
    VIRIN: 260605-M-KB008-1082
    Resolution: 6255x4170
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Director of defense press, media operations retires [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Director of defense press, media operations retires
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    Director of defense press, media operations retires
    Director of defense press, media operations retires
    Director of defense press, media operations retires
    Director of defense press, media operations retires

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    USMC, MARFORPAC, Retirement, Military, MCBH, Col. Christian Devine

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