Director of defense press, media operations retires

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks during a retirement ceremony for Col. Christian Devine, the director for defense press & media operations for the office of the secretary of war, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 5, 2026. After 37 years of service, Devine retired surrounded by peers, leaders, and family as the Marine Corps formally recognized his accomplishments and honored his lifetime of commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9738403
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-KB008-1068
|Resolution:
|6089x4349
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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