The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

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A Vietnam War veteran speaks with children from the Antelope Valley while walking through the “Tunnel of Honor” prior to the start of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Antelope Valley Wall ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The interaction reflects intergenerational connection and community engagement ahead of the memorial ceremony honoring Vietnam War veterans and their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)