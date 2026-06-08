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    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025 [Image 46 of 51]

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    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

    PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Air Force Test Center

    A Vietnam War veteran speaks with children from the Antelope Valley while walking through the “Tunnel of Honor” prior to the start of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Antelope Valley Wall ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The interaction reflects intergenerational connection and community engagement ahead of the memorial ceremony honoring Vietnam War veterans and their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 18:33
    Photo ID: 9738305
    VIRIN: 251112-F-DX306-1045
    Resolution: 3005x2820
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025 [Image 51 of 51], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

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