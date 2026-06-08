The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

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A Vietnam War veteran smiles while walking through the “Tunnel of Honor” prior to the start of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Antelope Valley Wall ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The event brought together veterans, families and community members to honor Vietnam War veterans and recognize their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)