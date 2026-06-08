A Vietnam War veteran smiles while walking through the “Tunnel of Honor” prior to the start of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Antelope Valley Wall ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The event brought together veterans, families and community members to honor Vietnam War veterans and recognize their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9738303
|VIRIN:
|251112-F-DX306-1043
|Resolution:
|4097x3180
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025 [Image 51 of 51], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.