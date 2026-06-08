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    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025 [Image 41 of 51]

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    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

    PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Air Force Test Center

    A woman stands in reflection at the “AV 76” wall, a memorial dedicated to honoring members of the Antelope Valley community who lost their lives during the Vietnam War, during a ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The tribute serves as a lasting reminder of the local impact of the war and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 18:33
    Photo ID: 9738297
    VIRIN: 251112-F-DX306-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025 [Image 51 of 51], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025
    The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

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