The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

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A woman stands in reflection at the “AV 76” wall, a memorial dedicated to honoring members of the Antelope Valley community who lost their lives during the Vietnam War, during a ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The tribute serves as a lasting reminder of the local impact of the war and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)