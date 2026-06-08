A woman stands in reflection at the “AV 76” wall, a memorial dedicated to honoring members of the Antelope Valley community who lost their lives during the Vietnam War, during a ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The tribute serves as a lasting reminder of the local impact of the war and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9738293
|VIRIN:
|251112-F-DX306-1039
|Resolution:
|4374x3995
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|PALMDALE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025 [Image 51 of 51], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.