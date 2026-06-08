The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

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A Vietnam War veteran receives a thank you card and gift from a child during the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Antelope Valley Wall ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The moment reflects community appreciation and intergenerational gratitude for the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)