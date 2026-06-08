A Vietnam War veteran receives a thank you card and gift from a child during the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Antelope Valley Wall ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The moment reflects community appreciation and intergenerational gratitude for the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9738292
|VIRIN:
|251112-F-DX306-1038
|Resolution:
|4482x3787
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025 [Image 51 of 51], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.