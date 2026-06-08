The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025

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Highland High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets stand at parade rest prior to the start of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Antelope Valley Wall ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The ceremony honored Vietnam War veterans and provided an opportunity for veterans, families and community members to reflect on their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)