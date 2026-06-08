Highland High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets stand at parade rest prior to the start of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – Antelope Valley Wall ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025. The ceremony honored Vietnam War veterans and provided an opportunity for veterans, families and community members to reflect on their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9738288
|VIRIN:
|251112-F-DX306-1036
|Resolution:
|5712x3812
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, Antelope Valley Wall 2025 [Image 51 of 51], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.