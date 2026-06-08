102nd Stalking Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct stalking drills at Joint Base Mcguire Dix Lakehurst New Jersey March 23, 2026. Stalk training involves the Soldiers camouflaging themselves and making their way to a final firing position without being identified. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)