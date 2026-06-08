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    102nd Stalking Drills [Image 8 of 14]

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    102nd Stalking Drills

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct stalking drills at Joint Base Mcguire Dix Lakehurst New Jersey March 23, 2026. Stalk training involves the Soldiers camouflaging themselves and making their way to a final firing position without being identified. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9737711
    VIRIN: 260321-A-AA072-1156
    Resolution: 5192x3461
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 102nd Stalking Drills [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sniper
    Stealth
    Stalking
    Ghillie
    National Guard
    us army

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