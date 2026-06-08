Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo

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U.S. Army Sgt. Jamie McDavid and Spc. Christian Hadley, of the 1460th Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Battalion, receive a briefing for the Straight-Line Backing event during the battalion’s annual Truck Rodeo competition at Camp Grayling, Mich., June 2, 2026. The annual Truck Rodeo is a ten-team competition with two Soldiers per team, competing in multiple events and being evaluated on both physical strength and truck driving skills while building morale and skills proficiency within the battalion.

Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)