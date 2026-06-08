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    Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo [Image 1 of 5]

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    Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jamie McDavid and Spc. Christian Hadley, of the 1460th Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Battalion, receive a briefing for the Straight-Line Backing event during the battalion’s annual Truck Rodeo competition at Camp Grayling, Mich., June 2, 2026. The annual Truck Rodeo is a ten-team competition with two Soldiers per team, competing in multiple events and being evaluated on both physical strength and truck driving skills while building morale and skills proficiency within the battalion.
    Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:51
    Photo ID: 9737676
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-NO280-1044
    Resolution: 6550x4140
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Dana Vermilye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo
    Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo
    Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo
    Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo
    Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo

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    Truck Rodeo
    trucks
    246th Transportation Battalion
    morale & camaraderie

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