Training with equipment pros

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1st Sgt. Gregory Williams, first sergeant of the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, center, instructs Sgt. Danielle Sturgill, a U.S. Army Reserve public affairs mass communication noncommissioned officer with the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, throughout a workshop during Operation Garden Shield at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.

Operation Garden Shield is an annual training designed to strengthen individual and collective readiness while enhancing Soldier and public affairs proficiency.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Isabella Youngblood)