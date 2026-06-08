Training with equipment pros

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Alex Murillo, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, center, interviews a public affairs Soldier throughout a workshop during Operation Garden Shield at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2026.

Operation Garden Shield is an annual training designed to strengthen individual and collective readiness while enhancing Soldier and public affairs proficiency.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Isabella Youngblood)