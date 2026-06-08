Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, Air University commander and president, passes the 42d Air Base Wing flag to U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Gallucci during a change of command at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)