Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, Air University commander and president, Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, outgoing commander of the 42d Air Base Wing and Col. Mike Gallucci, incoming commander of the 42 ABW, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The 42 ABW provides installation support to more than 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian and contract personnel, students and family members across Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)