Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, outgoing commander of the 42d Air Base Wing renders the last salute during a change of command at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The wing provides installation support to more than 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian and contract personnel, students and family members across Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)