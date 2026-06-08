Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Rudolphi, 42d Air Base Wing deputy commander, leads formation during a 42d Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The wing provides installation support to more than 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian and contract personnel, students and family members across Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)