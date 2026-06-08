Army Astronaut Col. Frank Rubio Selected for NASA's Historic Artemis III Mission

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In a historic announcement that bridges the legacy of military service with the next phase of human space exploration, NASA announced U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Col. Frank Rubio as Mission Specialist 1 crewmember of its upcoming Artemis III mission. The announcement, made Tuesday at the Johnson Space Center, places a Soldier at the forefront of humanity’s return to the lunar surface. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Allen Meeks)