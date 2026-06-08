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    Army Astronaut Col. Frank Rubio Selected for NASA's Historic Artemis III Mission

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    Army Astronaut Col. Frank Rubio Selected for NASA's Historic Artemis III Mission

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Allen Meeks 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    In a historic announcement that bridges the legacy of military service with the next phase of human space exploration, NASA announced U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Col. Frank Rubio as Mission Specialist 1 crewmember of its upcoming Artemis III mission. The announcement, made Tuesday at the Johnson Space Center, places a Soldier at the forefront of humanity’s return to the lunar surface. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Allen Meeks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 12:39
    Photo ID: 9736944
    VIRIN: 260609-A-QA166-1170
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 436.87 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Astronaut Col. Frank Rubio Selected for NASA's Historic Artemis III Mission, by Allen Meeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASA
    astronaut
    USASMDC
    Army Space
    Army Astronaut Col. Frank Rubio
    Artemis III

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