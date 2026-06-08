Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, outgoing commander of the 42d Air Base Wing, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. During her tenure, Toliver led the wing's efforts to support more than 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian and contract personnel, students and family members across Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)