Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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Family members attend a 42d Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June5, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver to Col. Mike Gallucci. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)