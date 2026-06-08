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    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander [Image 9 of 16]

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    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Family members attend a 42d Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June5, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver to Col. Mike Gallucci. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9736937
    VIRIN: 260605-F-XI916-1034
    Resolution: 6001x3993
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander
    Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42 ABW
    Change of Command Ceremony

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