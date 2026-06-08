Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, Air University commander and president presents U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, outgoing commander of the 42d Air Base Wing, the Legion of Merit medal at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The medal is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)