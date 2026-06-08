Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Gallucci, incoming commander of the 42 Air Base Wing, listens to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, Air University commander and president, remarks during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. Gallucci assumed command of the wing, which provides installation support for Air University, the 908th Flying Training Wing and more than 40 mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9736929
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-XI916-1030
|Resolution:
|5038x3352
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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