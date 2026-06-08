U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, Air University commander and president, delivers remarks during a change of command at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver to Col. Mike Gallucci. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9736923
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-XI916-1026
|Resolution:
|2897x1928
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.