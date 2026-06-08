Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, Air University commander and president, delivers remarks during a change of command at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver to Col. Mike Gallucci. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)