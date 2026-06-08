Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

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From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius Booth, 42d Air Base Wing command chief, Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, Air University commander and president, Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, outgoing commander of the 42 ABW and Col. Mike Gallucci, incoming commander of the 42 ABW, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The wing provides installation support to more than 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian and contract personnel, students and family members across Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)