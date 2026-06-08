Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing participate in the Pedro 66 Memorial ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. Participants commemorated the sacrifice of the Pedro 66 crew and their commitment to saving others at all costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)