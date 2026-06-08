Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing ruck during the Pedro 66 Memorial ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. The event brought Airmen together to remember the courage, service and sacrifice of the Pedro 66 crew, who gave their lives in service to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)