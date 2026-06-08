U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing take part in the Pedro 66 Memorial ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. Participants completed the ruck in remembrance of the crew members whose actions embody the Air Force's commitment to service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9736652
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AD704-1239
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|708.02 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.