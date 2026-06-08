Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, rucks alongside Airmen from the 355th Wing during the Pedro 66 Memorial ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. The memorial honored the Pedro 66 crew's sacrifice and the enduring legacy of rescue Airmen who risk their lives to save others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)