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    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice [Image 6 of 11]

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    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, rucks alongside Airmen from the 355th Wing during the Pedro 66 Memorial ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. The event brought together Airmen and leaders to honor the Pedro 66 crew's sacrifice and the enduring legacy of combat search and rescue.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9736649
    VIRIN: 260605-F-AD704-1362
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 693.61 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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    Ruck
    Pedro 66
    355th Wing
    Rescue
    Memorial

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