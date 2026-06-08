Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, rucks alongside Airmen from the 355th Wing during the Pedro 66 Memorial ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. The event brought together Airmen and leaders to honor the Pedro 66 crew's sacrifice and the enduring legacy of combat search and rescue.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)