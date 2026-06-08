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    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice [Image 11 of 11]

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    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing complete Pedro 66 memorial push-ups at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. Participants honored the crew's sacrifice while paying tribute to the rescue community's commitment to preserving life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9736648
    VIRIN: 260605-F-AD704-1773
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice
    Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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    Ruck
    Pedro 66
    355th Wing
    Rescue
    Memorial

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