U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing complete Pedro 66 memorial push-ups at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. Participants honored the crew's sacrifice while paying tribute to the rescue community's commitment to preserving life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9736648
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AD704-1773
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.