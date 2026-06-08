Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing complete Pedro 66 memorial push-ups at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. Participants honored the crew's sacrifice while paying tribute to the rescue community's commitment to preserving life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)