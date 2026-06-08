U.S. Air Force retired Master Sgt. Christopher Aguilera, Pedro 66 special missions aviator, delivers remarks during the Pedro 66 Memorial at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. Aguilera shared memories of the crew and honored those who gave their lives while answering the call to rescue others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9736647
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AD704-1744
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|777.28 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.