Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brough McDonald, Pedro 67 helicopter co-pilot, delivers remarks during the Pedro 66 Memorial at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. McDonald reflected on the bravery and sacrifice of the Pedro 66 crew, whose loss he witnessed firsthand during the rescue mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)