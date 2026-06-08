Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brough McDonald, Pedro 67 helicopter co-pilot, delivers remarks during the Pedro 66 Memorial at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. McDonald reflected on the legacy of the Pedro 66 crew and the lasting impact of their sacrifice on the rescue community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)