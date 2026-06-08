Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing perform kettlebell swings as part of the Pedro 66 Memorial workout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. The workout commemorated the Pedro 66 crew and reflected the physical and mental resilience required of rescue personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)