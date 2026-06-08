U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing gather for the Pedro 66 Memorial ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. The event honored the Pedro 66 crew members who gave their lives during a combat rescue mission and upheld the rescue motto, "These Things We Do That Others May Live." (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9736641
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AD704-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|443.15 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.