Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Wing gather for the Pedro 66 Memorial ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2026. The event honored the Pedro 66 crew members who gave their lives during a combat rescue mission and upheld the rescue motto, "These Things We Do That Others May Live." (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)