Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, hugs Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th AW commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2026. As she leaves the 86th AW Headquarters building for the last time, Airmen lined the hallways in a traditional clap-out to celebrate Williams. She entered the Air Force in 1996 following graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy and has since served three decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)