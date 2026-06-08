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    Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out [Image 2 of 2]

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    Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, hugs Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th AW commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2026. As she leaves the 86th AW Headquarters building for the last time, Airmen lined the hallways in a traditional clap-out to celebrate Williams. She entered the Air Force in 1996 following graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy and has since served three decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:59
    Photo ID: 9736615
    VIRIN: 260609-F-OC855-1006
    Resolution: 5107x3405
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out
    Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out

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    Ramstein Air Base
    Clapout
    Germany
    Celebration
    Airmen
    Retirement

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