U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, high fives Col. Nathan Bump, 86th AW deputy commander, during her clap-out at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2026. Williams served three decades in the Air Force as a master C-130 navigator and commander. As the 86th AW commander, Williams led a wing composed of seven groups and 30 squadrons across four installations in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Portugal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:59
|Photo ID:
|9736611
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-OC855-1004
|Resolution:
|5903x3935
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.