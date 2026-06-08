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    Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out [Image 1 of 2]

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    Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, high fives Col. Nathan Bump, 86th AW deputy commander, during her clap-out at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2026. Williams served three decades in the Air Force as a master C-130 navigator and commander. As the 86th AW commander, Williams led a wing composed of seven groups and 30 squadrons across four installations in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Portugal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:59
    Photo ID: 9736611
    VIRIN: 260609-F-OC855-1004
    Resolution: 5903x3935
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out
    Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out

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    Ramstein Air Base
    clapout
    Germany
    Celebration
    Airmen
    Retirement

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