Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s farewell clap-out

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, high fives Col. Nathan Bump, 86th AW deputy commander, during her clap-out at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2026. Williams served three decades in the Air Force as a master C-130 navigator and commander. As the 86th AW commander, Williams led a wing composed of seven groups and 30 squadrons across four installations in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Portugal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)