Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Perez Barbour, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, removes screws from an aircraft part so he can fix it for use on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Metals technicians repair and manufacture aircraft parts, preventing the part from having to be replaced altogether. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)