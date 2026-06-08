U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Perez Barbour, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, removes screws from an aircraft part so he can fix it for use on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Metals technicians repair and manufacture aircraft parts, preventing the part from having to be replaced altogether. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9736605
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-IN607-1618
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.