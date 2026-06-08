Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Trees, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, checks his work on a metal cart that will be used to carry tools and small machinery on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Metals technicians use a variety of materials including steel, titanium and magnesium, among others, based on the components' intended use and performance requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)