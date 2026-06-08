U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Trees, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, checks his work on a metal cart that will be used to carry tools and small machinery on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Metals technicians use a variety of materials including steel, titanium and magnesium, among others, based on the components' intended use and performance requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9736604
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-IN607-1559
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.