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    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 8 of 9]

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    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Trees, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, checks his work on a metal cart that will be used to carry tools and small machinery on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Metals technicians use a variety of materials including steel, titanium and magnesium, among others, based on the components' intended use and performance requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9736604
    VIRIN: 260604-F-IN607-1559
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving

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    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Squadron
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