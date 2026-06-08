U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Trees, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, uses an angle grinder on the corners of a cart on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Many repairs that metals technicians perform save thousands of dollars, compared to replacing an entire component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9736601
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-IN607-1503
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.