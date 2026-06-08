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    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 7 of 9]

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    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving

    DOVER, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Trees, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, uses an angle grinder on the corners of a cart on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Many repairs that metals technicians perform save thousands of dollars, compared to replacing an entire component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9736601
    VIRIN: 260604-F-IN607-1503
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: DOVER, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving
    Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving

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    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Squadron
    Dover AFB

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