U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Trees, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, uses an angle grinder to smooth out the edges of a cart on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Metals technicians use welding, machining, heat treating and fabrication techniques to repair damaged aircraft components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9736600
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-IN607-1470
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.