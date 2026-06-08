U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Trees, 436th Maintenance Squadron metals technology apprentice, prepares the angle grinder for use on a small cart on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 4, 2026. Metals technicians combine technical expertise and meticulous craftsmanship to restore aircraft components and support mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9736599
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-IN607-1412
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.