Date Taken: 06.04.2026 Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:58 Photo ID: 9736599 VIRIN: 260604-F-IN607-1412 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 1.93 MB Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US

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This work, Behind the Sparks: 436th MXS keeps the mission moving [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.