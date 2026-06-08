A U.S. Army graphic showcases the teams competing in the V Corps Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion throughout a series of demanding events as they compete for the title of Best Squad. The winning team will advance to represent V Corps at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9736375
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-ED188-9140
|Resolution:
|1054x1492
|Size:
|527.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.