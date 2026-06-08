V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams

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A U.S. Army graphic showcases the teams competing in the V Corps Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion throughout a series of demanding events as they compete for the title of Best Squad. The winning team will advance to represent V Corps at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Brandon Vasquez)