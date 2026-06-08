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    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams [Image 8 of 8]

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    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Vasquez 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    A U.S. Army graphic showcases the teams competing in the V Corps Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion throughout a series of demanding events as they compete for the title of Best Squad. The winning team will advance to represent V Corps at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Brandon Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 09:19
    Photo ID: 9736375
    VIRIN: 260609-A-ED188-9140
    Resolution: 1054x1492
    Size: 527.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Teams

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    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    ItWillBeDone
    victory
    BestSquad Competition

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