(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Maj. Brian Andries 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.S. Army and World War II veteran Jack Einstein stands next to the “Filthy 13” memorial in Carentan, France, June 7, 2026. The "Filthy 13" was a demolition section assigned to the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known for its fighting spirit and disregard for convention. Famous for mohawks and war paint, these individuals fought with distinction throughout World War II.
    The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9736287
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MG761-3620
    Resolution: 5196x2923
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82 [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82
    “Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dday
    StrongerTogether
    StrongandStrategic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery