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    George Washington Conducts Fast Rope Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

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    George Washington Conducts Fast Rope Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bruce Morgan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3, smiles while speaking with Sailors after a fast-rope exercise in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9736284
    VIRIN: 260608-N-SC273-1151
    Resolution: 4921x3076
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Conducts Fast Rope Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bruce Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVN73
    FastRope
    7thFleet
    USSGW
    EOD

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