“Filthy 13” Memorial at D-Day 82

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U.S. Marine Corps and World War II veteran Michael Grieco Sr. salutes the “Filthy 13” memorial during the commemoration in Carentan, France, June 7, 2026. The "Filthy 13" was a demolition section assigned to the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known for its fighting spirit and disregard for convention. Famous for mohawks and war paint, these individuals fought with distinction throughout World War II.

The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Andries)