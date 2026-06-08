U.S. Army Capt. Emmanuel Nguyen delivers farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. Nguyen relinquished command after leading the unit and welcomed Capt. Ron Cohen as the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 05:49
|Photo ID:
|9736166
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-UL933-5305
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.