Capt. Ron Cohen assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater)

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U.S. Army Capt. Emmanuel Nguyen delivers farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522D Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater), at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 28, 2026. Nguyen relinquished command after leading the unit and welcomed Capt. Ron Cohen as the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)